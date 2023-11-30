CAF announces venue and time for 2023 CAF Awards in Morocco

The 2023 CAF Awards are set to dazzle in Marrakech, Morocco on December 11, hosted at the Movenpick Hotel at 19:00 local time (18:00 GMT).

Recognizing outstanding achievements in both club and national competitions, the event will reveal the CAF African Player of the Year in men's and women's categories.

The nominees, listed alphabetically by Member Association, feature top talents competing for various awards, promising a spectacular celebration of African football excellence.

Full List of Nominees (in alphabetic order by Member Association):

Player of the Year (Women)

1. Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon, Internazionale Milano) 2. Anissa Lahmari (Morocco, Levante Las Planas) 3. Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco, AS FAR) 4. Ghizlaine Chebbak (Morocco, AS FAR) 5. Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria, Barcelona) 6. Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC) 7. Andile Dlamini (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns) 8. Hilda Magaia (South Africa, Sejong Sportstoto) 9. Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa, Racing Louisville) 10. Barbara Banda (Zambia, Shanghai Shengli)

Player of the Year (Men):

1. Riyad Mahrez (Algeria, Al Ahli) 2. Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon, SSC Napoli) 3. Vincent Aboubacar (Cameroon, Besiktas) 4. Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool) 5. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, Paris Saint-Germain) 6. Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco, Manchester United) 7. Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Al Hilal) 8. Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco, Sevilla) 9. Victor Osimhen (Nigeria, SSC Napoli) 10. Sadio Mane (Senegal, Al Nassr)