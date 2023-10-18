CAF appoint Tunisian referee Chouchane Asma for Ghana vs. Benin Paris 2024 Olympic qualifier

Chouchane Asma of Tunisia has been chosen by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to officiate the Paris 2024 Women's Olympic Football Tournament qualifying match between Ghana and Benin.

Assisting her will be Afine Houda and Ouertatani Nesrine with Ajbouni Emna as the fourth official. Amegee Aissata Ameyo will act as the referee assessor, and Dzodope Ayawa Mana Mawoufemo from Togo will serve as the match commissioner.

Ghana secured their spot in the next round of the Paris 2024 Olympic qualifiers with a resounding 4-0 victory over Guinea at the Accra Sports Stadium thanks to a brace from Evelyn Badu and a goal each from Priscilla Adubea and substitute Fridaus Yakubu to propel the Black Queens to advanced with a 7-0 aggregate score after winning the first leg 3-0 in Conakry.

Ghana with an outstanding form under coach Nora Hauptle is poised to continue remarkably as they aim to make amends for their shambolic performances in the previous years.

Hauptle took over from Mercy Tagoe at the beginning of the year and has yet to lose a single game after seven matches scoring 26 and conceding none.

The upcoming match will take place at Cotonou's Stade de l'Amitié – Général Mathieu Kerekou on October 27.