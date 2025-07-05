CAF appoints GFA capo Kurt E. S Okraku to head Inter-Club Competitions and Club Licensing Committee

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and CAF 2nd Vice President, as President of the CAF Organizing Committee for Inter-Club Competitions and the Management of the Club Licensing System.

This prestigious appointment places Mr. Simeon-Okraku at the helm of one of CAF’s most influential committees, tasking him with providing strategic leadership and oversight for the continent’s flagship club competitions, the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup.

In this role, he will also supervise the continued development and enforcement of the CAF Club Licensing System, a cornerstone initiative designed to professionalize club football across Africa. The licensing framework ensures that clubs meet critical criteria in areas such as governance, infrastructure, finance, administration, and youth development, in line with global standards.

As Chair of the Inter Club Committee, President Simeon-Okraku will work closely with the CAF Executive Committee, Member Associations, and other key stakeholders to enhance the quality, competitiveness, and global visibility of African inter-club tournaments. His mandate also includes leading reforms that will drive long-term growth, operational excellence, and greater commercial viability within the inter-club ecosystem.

This latest appointment reflects CAF’s strong confidence in Mr. Simeon-Okraku’s leadership and deep commitment to advancing African football. It also marks a significant milestone for Ghanaian football, with the GFA President playing an increasingly central role in shaping football governance on the continental stage.

President Simeon-Okraku’s extensive experience, progressive vision, and dedication to development make him well-positioned to lead transformative change within CAF’s inter-club competitions and licensing structures, paving the way for a more robust and globally competitive future for African football.