CAF appoints Mauritian referee for Dreams FC vs Club Africain clash in Confederation Cup

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has entrusted Mauritian referee Ahmad Imtehaz Heerallal with officiating duties for the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup match between Dreams FC and Club Africain from Tunisia.

The encounter, set to take place at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, February 25, 2024, will see the Still Believe lads hosting the Tunisian side.

Heerallal, a 41-year-old FIFA referee, will be supported by his compatriots Ram Babajee as Assistant Referee I, Aswet Teeluck as Assistant Referee II, and Patrice Milazar as the Fourth Official. Sanusi Mohammed from Nigeria has been appointed as the Match Commissioner.

Paulo Jorge Pereira Marques from South Africa will assume the role of Referee Assessor, while Ebou Faye from The Gambia and Okey Sylvanus Sylvanus Obi from Nigeria will serve as General Coordinator and Security Officer, respectively.

Dreams FC currently sits second in Group C, level on 9 points with Club Africain.

A victory for the Ghana FA Cup champions could potentially secure their qualification to the next stage of the competition.