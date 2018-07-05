CAF appoints NFF boss Amaju Pinnick as new 1st Vice President

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Nigerian Football Federation President Amaju Pinnick as their new 1st Vice President following the resignation of Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Amaju Pinnick is the current president of the Nigeria Football Federation. He was elected to the position in September 2014.

The former Ghana Football Association President resigned from his position after being ban by FIFA for alleged corrupt practices which was captured in the Anas expose on Ghana Football.

Nyantakyi was the first Vice President of CAF and was appointed in May 2017 but resigned in June 2018 following the bribery allegations.

In a statement released on July 5, 2018, it read:

Following the resignation of the 1st Vice President Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi and the prevailing situation in the Football Federation of Nigeria.

The CAF President, after consulting the members of the Emergency Committee, appointed Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick as 1st Vice-President.

This decision is immediately applicable, in accordance with article 27 para 2 of the statutes, which will be ratified by the Executive Committee in its session scheduled on the 27 and 28 of September 2018.

We thank you for kindly taking note.