CAF Awards 2023: Ghanaian duo Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey make Team of the Year

Ghana midfielders Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey have been named in the Team of the Year at the 2023 CAF Awards in Morocco.

The West Ham and Arsenal midfielders joined the best players on the continent for the year in review to form the best eleven of the continent.

Kudus enjoyed a stellar year, playing a key role at the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Ghana while scoring 18 goals for Ajax Amsterdam.

His outstanding performances saw him make a huge money move to the English Premier League, where he joined the Hammers in the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Partey led Arsenal to a successful campaign as they returned to the UEFA Champions League for the first time in seven years.

The Black Stars duo are joined by Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, Sofyan Amrabat and Achraf Hakimi of Morocco as well as Kalidou Koulibaly.

Compatriot Thomas Partey, Chancel Mbemba, Sadio and Zambo Anguissa also make the best eleven.

Mohamed Salah and Victor Osimhen complete the list for the team of the year.