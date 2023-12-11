CAF Awards 2023: Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala take home top honors

The 2023 CAF Awards ceremony took place on December 11th in Marrakech, Morocco, where Nigeria's Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala were named the CAF African Player of the Year and CAF African Women's Player of the Year, respectively.

Osimhen, a striker for Napoli, won the award for the first time, beating out Moroccan full-back Achraf Hakimi and Egyptian striker Mohammed Salah.

Oshoala, who plays for Barcelona, secured her record sixth win in this category, thanks to her impressive performances that helped her team win the Champions League title.

In other categories, Morocco's Walid Regragui was awarded the CAF Best Coach of the Year in the Men's category for leading the Atlas Lions to a historic World Cup semi-final appearance. South Africa's Desiree Ellis received the Best Coach award in the women's category for her outstanding work with Banyana Banyana, making it her fourth consecutive win since 2018.

Al Ahly's Percy Tau won the CAF InterClub Player of the Year award, while Senegal's Lamine Camara, a 19-year-old forward for FC Metz, was named the CAF Young Player of the Year. Moroccan prodigy Nesryne El Chad, who plays for Lille, won the inaugural CAF Women's Young Player of the Year award.

Morocco was named the Men’s National Team of the Year after their impressive performance at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, while Nigeria won the Women’s National Team of the Year award. In the club categories, Al Ahly took home the Male Club of the Year award, and Mamelodi Sundowns won the Women’s Club of the Year award.

The winners were chosen through a voting process involving a panel of experts, including members of the CAF Technical Committee, national team coaches, and media professionals.

Here is a list of all the award winners: