CAF Awards: President Ahmad Ahmad confirms huge plans for next edition

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) president Ahmad Ahmad says there will be new awards to recognize and celebrate exceptional contributions to Africa football and inspiring people during the CAF awards.

The yearly ritual ceremony currently in its 27th edition will honour the best African players, coaches as well as national teams who have been outstanding throughout the year.

The award ceremony will take place in the iconic resort Albatros Citadel in Egypt.

“Awards will honor the most talented and inspiring male and female players from across the Africa continent” Ahmad said in a tweet.

CAF supremo intends to celebrate the succeses of African football despite certain setbacks that has pushed FIFA to intervene.

World football governing body Secretary General Fatma Samoura who is presently in Africa to restore order at CAF has praised the initiative.

“Can’t wait to see Africa’s best football talent honored in their Special locations,” she said.

The 2019 CAF Awards is scheduled to take place in Egypt.