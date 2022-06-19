CAF Awards set to return in style on July 21

The Confederation of African Football has announced that the CAF Awards will be held this year, following a two-year hiatus due to Covid.

The last time the prestigious awards ceremony was held was in January 2020, when Senegal and Liverpool star Sadio Mane won Footballer of the Year for 2019.

The 2020 edition was cancelled, and it appears that this year's ceremony will recognise the best players from 2021.

"This year’s edition of the prestigious award ceremony for African football, the CAF Awards 2022, will return on Thursday, 21 July 2022 in Morocco," Caf statement read.

"The CAF Awards will be held ahead of the final of Africa’s flagship women’s competitions, TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 20223 scheduled to take place between 02 July – 23 July 2022."

This year's ceremony will include a new category, Interclubs Women Player of the Year.