CAF boss Ahmad explains the roles of Eto'o and Drogba with Africa's governing body

The President of the Confederation of African Football ( CAF), Ahmed Ahmed, has explained the roles of football legends Didier Drgoba and Samuel Eto'o with the continental football governing body following their recent appointments.

The Ivorian Drogba and Cameroon's Eto'o were appointed as advisers of the CAF President following the CAF Executive Committee meeting on July 18.

There has been some ambiguity over the role of the two highly respected former players who are the first footballers to assume such roles in the history of African football.

Ahmad has revealed that while Drogba will be networking with experts and other African football legends to help in the development while Eto'o will be in charge of CAF's relationship work with federations and the other continental bodies.

"Drogba will be responsible for establishing relationships and networking with experts and working with other legends to develop African football," Ahmed Ahmed said.

"Samuel Eto'o will be responsible for establishing strong relationships with the national and continental bodies - and the duo will help me in these areas," he added.

"I have dealt with Eto'o and Drogba and asked for their advice. Their views were insightful in these areas, so their presence will be formalized."

This is the first time in the history of African football that legends have been appointed to occupy high profile positions after Anthony Baffoe was named as the Deputy General Secretary of CAF under the leadership of the Ahmad.

The CAF leader is seeking to bring more footballers to play a role in the administration of the game in Africa.