CAF boss Patrice Motsepe to conclude five-country tour with visit to Angola

CAF President, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, is set to embark on a two-day working visit to Angola from Friday, April 12th to Saturday, April 13th, 2024.

This visit to Luanda will mark the conclusion of the CAF President's tour of five countries this week, which began in Kigali, Rwanda on Sunday, April 7th, 2024.

Upon arrival in the nation's capital on Friday morning, Dr Motsepe will be welcomed by the Angolan Football Federation and COSAFA President, Artur de Almeida e Silva.

Scheduled for Friday, the CAF President will hold discussions with Angola's Minister of Sports, Mr Rui Falcao at 11:45 AM, followed by meetings with various football stakeholders in Angola throughout the afternoon.

On Saturday, April 13th, 2024, Dr Motsepe is slated to meet with Angola's Head of State, President JoÃ£o LourenÃ§o in the morning.

At 12:00 PM local time, he will address the media during a Press Conference at Epic Sana Luanda.

Before his visit to Angola, Dr Motsepe is expected to attend the opening of the TotalEnergies Futsal Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2024, in Morocco on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, he visited Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday as part of his itinerary.