CAF CC: Ashantigold name 18-man squad for RS Berkane trip

AshantiGold SC will leave Ghana for Morocco on Wednesday to tackle RS Berkane in second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup first round.

The team have departed from Obuasi to Accra and are expected to fly from the Kotoka International Airport to the North African nation between 12 noon and 2pm on Wednesday.

AshantiGold SC won the first leg 3-2 in Obuasi about a fortnight ago.

Nineteen players travelled with the team to the capital. One will be dropped for the rest to make the journey to Morocco.

The Gold and Black side are expected to arrive on Thursday with the match scheduled for Saturday at 8:00pm.

GOALKEEPERS:

Frank Boateng Robert Dabuo

DEFENDERS:

Atta Kusi Kwadwo Amoako Roland Amouzou Eric Donkor Mubarik Yussif Richard Osei Agyemang Musah Mohammed

MIDFIELDERS:

Appiah McCarthy James Akaminko Abdul Latif Anabila Emmanuel Owusu Emmanuel Osei Baffour Marco Aurelio Silva Amos Addai Julius Ofori Ziggy

ATTACKERS

Shafiu Mumuni Mark Agyekum