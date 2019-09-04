GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

CAF CC: Senegalese referee Issa Sy to officiate Ashantigold-RS Berkane game in Obuasi

Published on: 04 September 2019
CAF CC: Senegalese referee Issa Sy to officiate Ashantigold-RS Berkane game in Obuasi
Senegalese referee Issa SY (C-L) presents a yellow card to Namibia's midfielder Larry Horaeb (C-R) after a foul on South Africa's forward Percy Tau (L) during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Group D football match between South Africa and Namibia at the Al Salam Stadium in the Egyptian capital Cairo on June 28, 2019. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP) (Photo credit should read KHALED DESOUKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Top Senegalese referee Issa Sy has been appointed by CAF to officiate the game between Ashantigold and RS Berkane in the CAF Confederation Cup. 

Issa Sy will be the center man and will be assisted by compatriots El Hadji Malick Samba and Nouha Bangoura.

El Hadji Malick and Nouha Bangoura will be assistant 1 and assistant 2 respectively.

Adalbert Diouf will be the fourth referee with Ivorian Rene Williams Sere as the Match Commissioner.

The Miners will host the Moroccans in the first leg in Obuasi before traveling to Casablanca for the second leg.

Ashantigold eliminated Akonangui FC in the preliminary rounds.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments