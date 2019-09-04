CAF CC: Senegalese referee Issa Sy to officiate Ashantigold-RS Berkane game in Obuasi

Top Senegalese referee Issa Sy has been appointed by CAF to officiate the game between Ashantigold and RS Berkane in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Issa Sy will be the center man and will be assisted by compatriots El Hadji Malick Samba and Nouha Bangoura.

El Hadji Malick and Nouha Bangoura will be assistant 1 and assistant 2 respectively.

Adalbert Diouf will be the fourth referee with Ivorian Rene Williams Sere as the Match Commissioner.

The Miners will host the Moroccans in the first leg in Obuasi before traveling to Casablanca for the second leg.

Ashantigold eliminated Akonangui FC in the preliminary rounds.