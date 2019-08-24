CAF CC: Shafiu nets a hat-trick as AshGold thump Akonangui to reach next round

Shafiu Mumuni bagged a hat-trick in ten minutes as Ashantigold strolled to the next stage of the CAF Confederation Cup with a thumping win over Akonagui FC.

The 24-year old wasted no time in announcing his presence in the game after netting from the spot just a minute into the game.

He then took advantage of a defensive mishap to add the second five minutes later.

Mumuni then completed his hat-trick three minutes later as the miners took charge of the game.

Akonangui first real attempt came in the 32nd minute when Sylvester MBA shot was saved by Frank Boateng.

Amos Addai also came close but the miners made sure they went into the break with the 3-0 lead.

After the break, the “Aboakese” lads could have added more but Akonangui were resolute in defense.

The miners were compact at the back as they prevent the away side from getting a consolation goal.

AshantiGold player Marco Silva Aurelio was introduced into the game 68th minute as he made his debut at home for the miners in the competition

The win sees the miners through to the next stage, where they face Moroccan side RS Berkane.