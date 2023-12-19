CAF Champions League: A draw against Yanga SC is okay for me, says Medeama coach Evans Adotey

Medeama SC coach Evans Adotey is optimistic about his team's chances in Wednesday's CAF Champions League match against Yanga SC, despite the challenges they have faced in Tanzania.

Adotey believes that a draw or win would be a positive result for his team, as they aim to secure qualification to the next round of the competition.

Medeama have had a mixed bag of results so far in the tournament, starting with a 3-0 defeat against Al Ahly, followed by a comeback victory against CR Belouizdad, and most recently, a 1-1 draw with Yanga in Kumasi. However, Adotey remains confident in his team's abilities, citing their previous performances as evidence of their strength.

"I have the confidence, why not? I don’t mind even if I am intimidated or frustrated, my focus and my mission is to ensure that I go back home to Ghana with a good result. A draw is okay for me; a win is okay for me. Defeat is what I need to be cautious about!" Adotey declared at a press conference.

Despite the setbacks they have faced in Tanzania, including difficulties in training, Adotey believes that his team has what it takes to overcome these obstacles and emerge victorious.

With four points from three games, Medeama are currently tied with Belouizdad in second place in Group D, behind leaders Al Ahly who have five points.

A win or draw for Medeama against Yanga would keep alive their qualification hopes.