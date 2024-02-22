CAF Champions League: Al Ahly arrive in Kumasi ahead of Medeama showdown

African champions Al Ahly have arrived in Kumasi for their CAF Champions League match against Medeama SC despite facing unexpected obstacles.

The team's plane experienced a breakdown at Accra Airport, causing delays and prompting Al Ahly to seek a postponement of the match.

In a statement issued on Wednesday night, the team explained the situation, saying, "The plane carrying our team experienced a breakdown at Accra Airport, causing a delay for our delegation’s departure to Kumasi. We are in contact with CAF to postpone Friday’s match against Medeama."

The breakdown occurred during a refuelling stop at Accra Airport, when a gastric collision with the front of the fuselage led to a malfunction, rendering the plane unfit for further travel despite attempts to repair it.

The team was forced to spend the night in Accra before flying to Kumasi on Thursday morning.

The incident has raised concerns about the visiting team's potential fatigue, and it remains unclear whether Al Ahly will have time to conduct a training session at the Baba Yara Stadium before the game, as required by competition rules.

Despite these challenges, Al Ahly remain optimistic about their chances in the match, with the team currently leading Group D with six points, while Medeama SC sit at the bottom of the group with four points.