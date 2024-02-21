CAF Champions League: Al Ahly boosted by return of Percy Tau ahead of Medeama trip

South Africa winger Percy Tau has joined his Al Ahly teammates ahead of their trip to Ghana for the CAF Champions League clash against Medeama SC.

The Bafana Bafana star returned to Egypt after helping South Africa finish third at the just-ended Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Tau trained with the rest of his teammates on Monday and Tuesday at Al Ahly complex in Gezira.

Also joining the South African are Wessam Abou Ali and Ahmed Nabil Kouka, who are both recovering from an injury.

The record African champions will leave Cairo on Wednesday for Accra before leaving to Kumasi for Friday's game at the Baba Yara Sports stadium.

The Egyptian giants sit top of Group D with six points after their goalless draw with Algerian side CD Belouizdad last week.

Meanwhile, Medeama SC will be hoping to bounce back from the defeat to Young Africans when they host Al Ahly in Kumasi.