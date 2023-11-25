GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
CAF Champions League: Al Ahly coach Marcel Koller previews Medeama clash

Published on: 25 November 2023
Al Ahly coach Marcel Koller

Al Ahly coach Marcel Koller has tasked his players to show a high level of intelligence against Medeama in their CAF Champions League Group D opener on Saturday, 25 November 2023.

The Swiss said in his pre-match talk: "I expect the players to be fully focused against Medeama.

"We need to strike a balance between our attacking prowess and solid defending, as both aspects are equally crucial."

Ahly, defending champions, qualified to the Group stage after eliminating Ethiopian giants Saint George 7-0 on aggregate.

The Egyptian side are the most successful team in this competition with 11 titles.

