CAF Champions League: Al Ahly edge Esperance to win 12th title

Al Ahly have secured a historic 12th CAF Champions League title after narrowly defeating Esperance of Tunisia in the final.

The Red Eagles clinched the trophy with a 1-0 victory in the second leg held on Saturday night at Cairo International Stadium, completing a 1-0 aggregate win.

The decisive moment of the match came early, as Esperance midfielder Roger Aholou inadvertently turned the ball into his own net in the 5th minute. The own goal was the result of a deflection off a corner kick from Al Ahly's Hussein El Shahat, which had been glanced on by captain Rami Rabia.

Despite their early lead, Al Ahly continued to press for a second goal. Wessam Abou Ali and Percy Tau both had opportunities to extend the advantage, but their efforts went wide.

The victory marks Al Ahly's third CAF Champions League title in the past four tournaments, solidifying their dominance in African club football. This triumph also makes Al Ahly the only team to win the CAF Champions League trophy consecutively on four separate occasions. They previously achieved back-to-back titles in 2005 and 2006, 2012 and 2013, and 2019/2020 and 2020/2021.

Al Ahly's latest success adds to their illustrious history and sets up a thrilling clash against arch-rivals Zamalek, the CAF Confederation Cup champions, in the upcoming CAF Super Cup.

This victory further cements Al Ahly's status as the most successful club in the history of the CAF Champions League, enhancing their reputation on the continent and beyond.