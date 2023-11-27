CAF Champions League: Al Ahly forward Percy Tau's absence from training after Medeama win clarified

Reports surrounding the absence of South African forward Percy Tau from a recent Al Ahly training session have been clarified, with a source revealing that Tau is suffering from a bruised foot.

The revelation follows speculation of tension between Tau and head coach Marcel Koller after the player missed a training session following Al Ahly's 3-0 victory over Medeama in the CAF Champions League.

Tau, who only appeared as a substitute in the match against Medeama, was reportedly seen refusing to participate in substitutes' training, leading to questions about a potential rift. However, it has now been explained that Tau's absence from training and the upcoming league game against Smouha is due to a foot injury.

According to Cairo24, Tau complained about the injury and was subsequently taken to the club's medical centre for further examination. Manager Marcel Koller has denied any friction with Tau, asserting that the forward did not refuse to participate in the substitutes' training but was left out of the session after explaining the discomfort in his foot.

Despite the setback, Tau has been in impressive form this season, scoring four goals in five Egyptian Premier League games. However, the duration of his absence from the team remains uncertain as he undergoes medical assessment for the bruised foot.