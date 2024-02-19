CAF Champions League: Al Ahly return to Kumasi for first time since 1987 to battle Ghana champions Medeama

Al Ahly's return to Kumasi for the CAF Champions League clash against Ghana champions Medeama SC marks a significant event, as it's the first time since 1987 that the Egyptian powerhouse has set foot in the city.

The historical context emphasizes the rarity of such encounters, with the last occurrence dating back 37 years at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Berekum Chelsea contested a match against Al Ahly in 2012, but the encounter took place at the Accra Sports Stadium. It was the Egyptian giants' last visit to Ghana.

In 2006, when the Baba Yara Stadium was under renovation, Al Ahly faced Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko in the CAF Champions League in Obuasi with a 0-0 scoreline in the end.

This long-awaited return adds a layer of anticipation and nostalgia to the upcoming battle on the football field.

The dynamics of the match extend beyond the contemporary rivalry, delving into the rich history that connects Al Ahly with Kumasi.

As Al Ahly steps back onto Kumasi's football turf after more than three decades, the clash becomes a symbolic bridge between past and present, promising a spectacle that goes beyond the scoreline.

Medeama will square off against the Egyptian powerhouse at the Baba Yara Stadium this Friday with kick-off set for 16:00 GMT