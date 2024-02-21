CAF Champions League: Al Ahly seek postponement of clash with Medeama due to travel disruptions

African champions Al Ahly have formally requested a postponement of their upcoming match against Ghanaian champions Medeama SC, citing disruptions encountered upon their arrival at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, the defending champions explained that the plane carrying their delegation to Kumasi for the match faced an emergency situation during refuelling in Accra.

A gastric collision with the front of the flight caused a malfunction, rendering it unable to proceed to Kumasi.

Despite efforts to secure an alternative domestic flight, the Al Ahly team was compelled to spend the night in Accra, thwarting their plans for timely arrival and preparation.

According to the regulations of the CAF Champions League, Al Ahly are required to train at the match venue on Thursday, a task currently hindered by unforeseen circumstances.

In adherence to competition protocols, Al Ahly have reached out to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), seeking a one-day postponement for the fixture scheduled at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday.

The club awaits CAF's response to accommodate the unexpected challenges faced by their delegation in their journey to face Medeama.