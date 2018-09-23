CAF Champions League: Al Ahly smash Guinean side Horoya 4-0 to advance to semi-final

Horoya’s dream run in the 2018 CAF Champions League was brought to an end by Al Ahly, who claimed a 4-0 win at the Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo on Saturday night.

The result in the second leg of the teams’ quarterfinal tie saw the Red Devils advance 4-0 on aggregate and set up a North African derby against Algeria’s ES Setif in the final four next month.

Ahly dominated from early on but had to wait until the 32nd minute to claim the lead – and score the first goal of the tie – with Walid Soliman enjoying a simple finish from close range after the Horoya defence lost concentration.

The Guinea side saw relatively little of the ball but still enjoyed two efforts on target in the first half which called Red Devils goalkeeper Ahmed El Shenawy into action, yet the interval saw the hosts enjoying a 1-0 advantage.

Horoya made a double change early in the second half, as they introduced Sekou Camara and Brefo Mensah in an effort to get back into the game.

However, they were almost immediately stung by a second goal from the Egyptian giants as Islam Mohareb netted in the 53rd minute to make it 2-0 and give his side some breathing room.

Ahly coach Patrice Carteron opted to freshen up his attack midway through the second half as he introduced Salah Mohsen off the bench. The substitute made an almost immediate impact and netted in the 69th minute with a thunderous drive for 3-0.

The Red Devils added a cherry on top when Ahmed Fathy netted their fourth goal in injury time, completing the scoring for the night.

The Egyptians’ hopes of claiming a record-extending ninth continental crown will be put to the test by 2014 African champions ESS. The teams will meet in Cairo and Setif on October 2 and 23 respectively, while the other semifinal sees Angola’s Primeiro de Agosto face Tunisian giants Esperance de Tunis.