CAF Champions League: Al Ahly take first leg advantage with 2-0 win over ES Setif

Published on: 03 October 2018
Al Ahly

Al Ahly SC look positive on their campaign to win the CAF Champions League for the ninth time as they hold an advantage in the semi-finals first leg after  2-0 win over Algerian side ES Sétif with a 2-0 victory in Cairo on Tuesday evening

The  Red Devils dominated the early stages of the game made it count in the 23rd minute when Walid Soliman headed home a cross from winger Ahmed Hamoudi.

In the 41st minute, the Red Devils increased their advantage after an Islam Mohareb's shot deflected to beat goalkeeper Moustapha Zeghba.

ES Sétif doubled efforts in the second period to make sure they get an away goal but Al Ahly's defence was very resolute to prevent the Black Eagles several occasions.

Al Ahly will travel to Algeria for the second leg with a healthy lead.

By Nuhu Adams

