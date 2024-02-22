CAF Champions League: Al Ahly to arrive in Kumasi on Thursday - Medeama Board chairman confirms 

Egyptian football powerhouse Al Ahly is set to arrive in Kumasi on Thursday for the upcoming CAF Champions League clash against Medeama SC.

Dr. Tony Aubynn, a board member of Medeama, confirmed that all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure Al Ahly's smooth arrival in Kumasi.

The highly anticipated match is scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, February 23, 2024.

The journey for Al Ahly faced an unexpected hurdle when they encountered disruptions upon their arrival at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. As a result, the defending champions formally requested a postponement of their upcoming match against Medeama SC.

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, Al Ahly explained that their delegation's plane faced an emergency situation during refueling in Accra, resulting in a gastric collision with the front of the flight. This malfunction rendered the aircraft unable to proceed to Kumasi.

Despite efforts to secure an alternative domestic flight, the Al Ahly team was compelled to spend the night in Accra, disrupting their plans for timely arrival and preparation.

However, Dr. Tony Aubynn, Chairman of the Medeama Board, has reassured that all arrangements have been finalized to ensure Al Ahly's prompt arrival in Kumasi for the match.

"The necessary arrangements have been completed for Al Ahly to fly to Kumasi, the match venue, tomorrow. The flight duration from Accra to Kumasi is approximately 40 minutes. All Ahly players are safe and accommodated in a hotel in Accra. With just a 40-minute flight from Accra to Kumasi, there is no need to postpone the match," Dr. Aubynn stated confidently.

Al Ahly currently leads the table with six points after match day four, while Medeama are at the bottom of the group with four points.