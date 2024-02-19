CAF Champions League: Al Ahly to land in Kumasi with chartered flight ahead of Medeama clash

Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly SC will arrive in Ghana on Wednesday for their CAF Champions League fixture against Medeama SC.

The Red Devils are expected to land at the Kumasi Airport with a chartered flight ahead of the crunchy match on Friday, February 23, 2024, at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Al Ahly will depart Kumasi for Cairo right after the match on Friday.

The defending champions are seeking a qualification to the next round of the CAF Champions League as they lead Group D after four matches.

A victory against Medeama will see them advance to the quarter-finals of the competition before their last group game against Young Africans in a week's time.

AFCON bronze medallist Percy Tau has returned to the squad and is expected to travel to Kumasi for the game against the Yellow and Mauves.

Medeama are sitting at the bottom of the group with four points. They will fancy their chances of qualifying to the next stage if they are able to upset the Egyptian giants.