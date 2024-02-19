CAF Champions League: Al Ahly to unleash star-studded players against Ghana's Medeama SC

Egyptian giants Al Ahly SC will be taking on Ghanaian champions Medeama SC in the fifth round of the CAF Champions League group stage on Friday.

The defending champions will square off against the Tarkwa-based side at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi with kick-off scheduled for 16:00 GMT.

As they continue to lead the group following a scoreless stalemate against CR Belouizdad last Friday, Al Ahly aim to seal qualification to the next round against Medeama.

The record-winners of the competition are expected to arrive in Kumasi for the crucial match with a star-studded squad.

Winger Percy Tau, who won the bronze medal with the South Africa national team at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire, has rejoined the team for the trip to Kumasi.

Mali international midfielder Aliou Dieng is also expected to make the squad to face the Ghanaian side after missing the game against Belouizdad in Algiers.

Tunisia defender Ali Maaloul, together with Egypt national team players Marwan Attia, Emam Ashour, Mahmoud Kahraba, Mohamed Abdelmoneim, and Mohamed Hany, will be in the Red Devils team for Friday's encounter.

Former Borussia Dortmund striker Anthony Modeste is tipped to lead Al Ahly's attack in the match.