CAF Champions League: Algerian referee to officiate Medeama's clash with Horoya in Guinea

Algerian referee Nabil Boukhalfa has been appointed to officiate Medeama's second-leg CAF Champions League playoff encounter against Horoya, set to take place in Conakry, Guinea on September 3.

Referee Boukhalfa will be joined by a competent team of fellow Algerians, including Brahim El Hamlaoui Sid Ali and Mohammed Serradj as assistant referees.

The role of the fourth official will be entrusted to the capable Loutfi Bekouassa. This lineup ensures that the match will be conducted with professionalism and fairness.

The experienced Bonaventure Codja from Benin will serve as the Match Commissioner for this crucial fixture, further reinforcing the commitment to upholding the highest standards of officiating.

In the first leg, Medeama secured a 3-1 victory against Horoya in Cape Coast. However, they must now focus on defending effectively in the second leg to secure qualification to the group stage of the CAF Champions League for the first time.

Despite their three-goal advantage in the first leg, the Ghanaian champions must be cautious not to concede heavily.