GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Bonus up to GH₵ 2650

Get bonus

CAF Champions League: All participating teams are under pressure including Medeama SC - Patrick Akoto

Published on: 03 August 2023
CAF Champions League: All participating teams are under pressure including Medeama SC - Patrick Akoto

The Administrative Manager of Medeama Sporting Club, Patrick Akoto has stated that there is pressure on every club participating in the upcoming  CAF Champions League and not only Medeama SC as presumed by many.

Following new rules announced by CAF ahead of the new season, there is no chance for teams who fail to make it to the group stage to participate in the Confederations Cup as the case was in the past which indicates a must-win situation for all ambitious teams.

Due to that Medeama who will be making their debut in the competition are expected to go the extra mile to achieve better results given the already unimpressive history of Ghanaian clubs in the competition in recent years.

However, Patrick Akoto while admitting the kind of pressure it comes with believes it is a daunting task for everyone else in the competition as well.

“It puts a lot of pressure on everybody, not only Medeama. It puts a lot of pressure on all the teams but, like I said, we are a very patient club. We are not getting ahead of ourselves, we know the challenges that we are facing and so we will go and do our best,” he said Citi Sports.

Medeama SC will play Nigeria's Remo Stars in the first round of the Champions League on August 20 at the Cape Coast Stadium before returning for the second leg in Nigeria the following week.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more