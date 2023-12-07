GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
CAF Champions League: All to play for as Medeama face Yanga in crunch tiep

Published on: 07 December 2023
Medeama SC are set for an all-important clash against Tanzanian giants Young Africans in the CAF Champions League.

The Ghanaian champions are chasing a second successive win in Group D, having beaten CD Belouizdad last Friday.

Medeama head into the game joint second with Belouizdad while Yanga are yet to get a win in two matches.

The Mauve and Yellow needs a win to boost their chances of progressing to the quarter-finals.

Medeama will be boosted by the return of forward Jonathan Sowah after missing last week's clash.

With the Tarkwa-based club set for two away games in the second round of the group stage, Medeama knows anything short of a win could affect their chances.

The two-time FA Cup winners will use the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as their home grounds for all CAF Champioms League games.

Al Ahly will be the next to visit the Ghanaian champions in the elite club competition.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
