CAF Champions League: Anger erupts as Ghana Champions Medeama are humbled in Tanzania

There is a brewing tension in the camp of Medeama SC following their defeat to Young Africans in the CAF Champions League.

The Ghanaian champions were torn apart by the Tanzanian giants following an underwhelming performance in Dares Salem.

A first half strike from Pacome Zouzoua and two quick-fire second half goals from Bakari Nondo and Mudathiri Yahya left Medeama at risk of getting eliminated.

YANGA got off to a bright start after Zouzoua handed them the lead in the 33rd minute.

Forward Jonathan Sowah missed the opportunity to get Medeama back on track after missing from the spot ten minutes into the second half.

YANGA took advantage of the disorganised Medeama to double their advantage on the hour mark. Bakari Nondo scored from a swift move by the host before Mudathiri Yahya sealed victory five minutes later.

Sowah was sent off in the final minute for a second yellow card and will miss the next game against Al Ahly.

The defeat leaves Medeama bottom of Group D, with CD Belouizdad and Al Ahly yet to play.

The top two sides from the group will progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.