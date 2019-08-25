GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

CAF Champions League: Asante Kotoko set up Etoile du Sahel clash in final qualifier

Published on: 25 August 2019
CAF Champions League: Asante Kotoko set up Etoile du Sahel clash in final qualifier
Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko's reward for reaching the final qualifying round of the 2019/20 CAF Champions League is a date with Tunisian giants Etoile du Sahel next month.

The Porcupine Warriors eliminated Nigerian side Kano Pillars 4-3 on aggregate after a 2-0 home win on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The first leg will be in Kumasi on the weekend of 13–15 September and the return leg in Sousse a fortnight later.

Etoile du Sahel last won the competition in 2007.

The last time Kotoko reached the Group stage of the CAF Champions League was in 2006.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments