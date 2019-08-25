CAF Champions League: Asante Kotoko set up Etoile du Sahel clash in final qualifier

Asante Kotoko's reward for reaching the final qualifying round of the 2019/20 CAF Champions League is a date with Tunisian giants Etoile du Sahel next month.

The Porcupine Warriors eliminated Nigerian side Kano Pillars 4-3 on aggregate after a 2-0 home win on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The first leg will be in Kumasi on the weekend of 13–15 September and the return leg in Sousse a fortnight later.

Etoile du Sahel last won the competition in 2007.

The last time Kotoko reached the Group stage of the CAF Champions League was in 2006.