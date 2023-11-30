CAF Champions League: Belouizdad coach Marcos Paqueta assesses qualification chances ahead of Medeama clash

CR Belouizdad coach Marcos Paqueta has emphasised that the fate of his team will depend on their last two matches of the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

He made this statement ahead of their second game against Medeama SC which takes place at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday.

The Algerian champions won their first game against Young Africans in their first game by securing a 3-0 victory and are looking to continue their form against Ghanaian champions.

Despite their strong start Paqueta believes it is too early to determine who sails through at the end of the group stage.

"I believe that the final two games in our group will determine who advances to the quarterfinals. Never assume that just because Al Ahly and CR Belouizdad won three zeros in our first games, we automatically qualify. There are still games to come and the last two games differ from the first three. It is important to be cautious, plan ahead, and put forth a lot of effort in each game," Paqueta stated as quoted by Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

Meanwhile, Medeama are hoping to redeem themselves against their opponents having lost in their first game against record holders Al Ahly in Cairo last week.