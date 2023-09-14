CAF Champions League: Black Stars duo Jonathan Sowah and Fatawu Hamidu rejoin Medeama ahead of Horoya showdown

Medeama duo Jonathan Sowah and Fatawu Hamidu have rejoined the team ahead of their crucial CAF Champions League match against Horoya AC on Sunday in coastal town of Cape Coast.

The pair impressed in their Black Stars debut - helping the team to dispatch Liberia 3-1 in an international friendly on Tuesday.

Hamidu, 24, who earned his first call-up to the Black Stars squad on Sunday, initially as a replacement for the injured Baba Rahman impressed heavily.

After only a few days of training with the national team, coach Chris Hughton recognised Fatawu's talent and commitment, awarding him with a debut in the friendly against Liberia, and he gave a solid account in the match, earning plaudits.

As he looks to build on this milestone, Hamidu Fatawu will be hoping for more opportunities to represent the Black Stars in the future.

His teammate Jonathan Sowah emerged as the toast of fans with an instant impact when he climbed off the bench to provide a near-assist for Jordan Ayew to score the team's third goal.

The two players are expected to be key for the Mauve and Yellow as they battle the Guinea giants at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday September 17, 2023.