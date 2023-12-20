CAF Champions League: Black Stars striker Jonathan Sowah sent off in Medeama defeat at Yanga SC

Jonathan Sowah's frustrating afternoon in Tanzania ended in disaster as he was sent off after missing a penalty in Medeama's 3-0 defeat against Yanga SC.

The Black Stars striker had already been on a yellow card and received a second for an unnecessary tackle.

His attitude has been questioned and described as 'shocking' and 'sickening' by pundits.

Sowah will now be suspended for Medeama's next game, a must-win against Al Ahly.

With this victory, Yanga have moved up to second place in the group with five points, tied with leaders Al Ahly, who have played one game less.

Medeama are now in third place with four points, level with Algerian champions CR Belouizdad, who also have a game in hand.