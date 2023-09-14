CAF Champions League: CAF appoints Moroccan referee Kech Chaf Mustapha for Medeama-Horoya clash

Moroccan referee Kech Chaf Mustapha has been appointed as the centre official for Sunday's CAF Champions League match between Ghanaian champions Medeama SC and Guinean giants Horoya AC.

The highly anticipated game is scheduled to take place at the Cape Coast Stadium, Ghana. This appointment underscores the importance of the role that Kech Chaf Mustapha will play in officiating this crucial fixture.

Mustapha will be supported by a team of officials, including Hicham Ait Abbou as Assistant I, Mustapha Akarkad as Assistant II, and Noureddine El Jaafari as the Fourth Official. All these officials are from Morocco.

Additionally, the role of Match Commissioner for this crucial matchup has been assigned to Nigeria's Sanusi Mohammed.

Medeama are aiming for a convincing victory in the first leg to enhance their prospects of eliminating Horoya ahead of the second leg.