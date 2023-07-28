CAF Champions League: Club Licensing manager shares worrying concern over venue for Medeama SC

A member of the Club Licensing department, Julius Ben Emunah has revealed that Ghana's representatives in Africa will be unable to use any stadium in the country should they reach the semi-finals of the CAF inter-club competitions.

Medeama SC will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League while Dreams FC play in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Having found out their opponents for the preliminary stage of their respective competitions, Medeama will use the Cape Coast stadium for their match against Nigeria's Remo Stars.

Meanwhile, Dreams FC are yet to pick a venue for their game against Guinea's Milo FC.

And according to Mr Emunah, the two clubs will only be allowed to play the early stages of the competitions in Ghana but if they advance the semi-finals, they would have to find venues outside the country.

“Medeama SC cannot play at any venue in Ghana should they make the semifinals of the CAF Champions League,” he said on Agrofie on Onua TV.

Medeama will welcome Remo Stars for the first leg of their game on the weekend of August 18 to 20.