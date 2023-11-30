CAF Champions League: CR Belouizdad striker Lamin Jallow stresses sacrifice ahead of crucial clash with Medeama

CR Belouizdad's striker, Lamin Jallow, has emphasized the necessity for sacrifice to secure a favourable outcome against Medeama SC in the CAF Champions League.

Set to face off at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi for their second group match, Jallow, a 27-year-old Gambian forward, expresses confidence in Belouizdad's seasoned squad and commendable coach.

Reflecting on their previous triumph with a 3-0 win against Young Africans SC, where Jallow sealed the victory, he underscores the collective commitment needed for success.

Despite personal achievements, such as his recent goal contributing to his confidence, Jallow redirects focus to the team's overarching objective — securing a win and three crucial points.

During the pre-match press conference, Jallow asserts, "We have to sacrifice in order to return to Algeria with a positive result. We have an excellent coach, and the team have players with Champions League experience and other foreign competitions."

The forward's words encapsulate the team's determination, emphasizing the importance of unity and victory over individual accolades in their pursuit of success on the continental stage.