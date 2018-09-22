CAF Champions League: Defending champions Wydad Casablanca evicted by ES Setif

Wydad Casablanca have bowed out of the 2018 Caf Champions League following a 0-0 draw at home to ES Sétif at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca on Friday evening.

The Algerians advance into the final four at the expense of the defending champions following a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture at the Stade 8 Mai 1945 last weekend.

Senegalese defender Isla Daoudi Diomande scored the only goal over two legs in the 16th minute of the tie in Sétif, as the Black Eagles successfully booked their place in the final four with an aggregate victory over last year's champs.

Wydad dominated proceedings in the second-leg, but failed to find a way past Mustafa Zeghba as the Moroccan club ultimately fell short of defending their crown.

Sétif will face either Al Ahly or Horoya AC for a place in the final. The eight-time champions welcome the Guinean club in Cairo on Saturday.

On a day for the away teams, Primeiro de Agosto ousted TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi while Espérance de Tunis edged Étoile du Sahel in an all Tunisian affair in Sousse.