CAF Champions League: Dreams FC leave Ghana for Liberia ahead of Kallon FC clash

Dreams FC have left Ghana for their trip to Liberia ahead of the second-leg clash of their CAF Confederation clash against Kallon FC.

The Ghanaian FA Cup winners are travelling to Monrovia with a 2-1 lead from the first-leg in Accra. The Sierra Leonean club were forced to play on a neutral ground after failing to meet the requirement of CAF with regards to their home venue.

Coach Karim Abdul Zito left Accra with an 18-man squad as the 'Still Believe' lads chase qualification to the group stage of the continental championship.

“This is a two-sided game because we are all a step closer to the group stage and each team would like to qualify, but for us, our objective is to make sure that we win and qualify," he told Graphic Sports.

"It won’t be easy and we anticipate a tough match but our focus and ambition still remain to win no matter what," he added.

Dreams FC eliminated Guinean club Milo FC in the first round of the competition.