CAF Champions League: Egyptian referee to handle Asante Kotoko-Etoile du Sahel return encounter

Experienced Egyptian referee Ibrahim Nour El-Din has been appointed to officiate the return leg of the CAF Champions League clash between Etoile du Sahel and Asante Kotoko which is scheduled to come off on September 27, 2019.

El-Din will be assisted compatriots Tahssen Abo El Jadat Bedyer and Ahmed Hossameldin Taha as assistant one and two respectively.

Mohammed Adel Elsaid Hussein will be the fourth official whilst Sudanese Mamoun Bushara Nasir will serve as the match commissioner.

Asante Kotoko will go into the game with a healthy lead — having won the first leg 2-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium over the weekend.

However, the home invincibility of the Tunisian side means the tie is far from over.

The match is expected to come on at the iconic Stade Olympique de Sousse on Friday, September 27, 2019.