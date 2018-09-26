CAF Champions League: ES Setif coach expects tough clash at Al Ahly in semi final clash

ES Setif coach Rachid Taoussi says his side must be "physically and technically" ready on Tuesday to neutralize Al Ahly in their CAF Champions League semi-final first leg clash.

The Moroccan admits his Algerian side will be under a huge pressure in Cairo.

"Ahly is a great team," Taoussi told Algerian magazine El-Heddaf on Wednesday.

"They have many good players, especially in their frontline and I know that our mission will be tough in Cairo."

Egyptian giants Ahly will be looking to secure a comfortable home advantage before meeting Setif in the second leg away from home on 23 October.

However, Taoussi believes that playing the second leg in Algeria would be an advantage for his side but that they are now fully focused on the task ahead of them in the first leg.

"I know that my team will be under a huge pressure in Cairo and I prepared my team for this clash," he added.

"But playing the second leg at home would be a good advantage for the team."

Taoussi also said Setif would not be easy prey for their mighty opponents, who crushed Guinea's Horoya 4-0 in the quarter-final last week.

Ahly reached the semis after a 4-0 aggregate win over Horoya while Setif advanced with a narrow 1-0 aggregate victory over defending champions Wydad of Morocco.

"Horoya were not good enough in defence, which wasn't organised and they leaked four goals," he said.

"This will not be the case in Tuesday's clash; we will be very careful not to commit any mistakes."