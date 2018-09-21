CAF Champions League: Esperance edge Tunisian rivals Etoile du Sahel to reach semi-final

Fousseny Coulibaly scored a late goal to lead Espérance de Tunis into the semifinals of the 2018 Caf Champions League with a 1-0 win (3-1 on aggregate) over Tunisian rivals Étoile du Sahel at the Stade Olympique de Sousse on Friday.

Following a 2-1 win for Espérance in the first-leg last weekend, the two time champions made sure of a place in the final four with victory on their travels.

Espérance will next face Angolan outfit Primeiro de Agosto for a spot in the CafCL final in a replay of the 1998 African Cup Winners' Cup. Primerio outsmarted TP Mazembe over two legs.

Coulibaly scored the only goal of the game in Sousse in the 87th minute of what was a cagey affair.

The Ivorian forward picked the ball up in midfield of the park, played it forward into space before composing himself and duly slipping a low shot into the back of the net to silence the home fans.

Frustration boiled over for Étoile in added time as Victor Gomes sent off Ammer Jamal following a second bookable offence on what was a disappointing evening for the hosts.

Two places are still up for grabs, with Wydad Casablanca and ES Sétif to lock horns in Morocco later this evening.