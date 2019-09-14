CAF Champions League: Etoile Du Sahel arrive in Ghana for Asante Kotoko clash

Tunisian giants Etoile Sportive du Sahel have arrived in Ghana for the CAF Champions League game against Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

The Red and Whites touched down in Kumasi on Friday night and will train at the Baba Yara Stadium on Saturday.

Asante Kotoko will host their opponents at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday in the first leg of the second round of the Champions Legaue.

They will then travel to Tunisia in a fortnight time for the second leg.

The last time the two sides met at the Baba Yara, the game ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw.

The Porcupine Warriors are poised on reaching the group stages of the competition for the first time since 2008.