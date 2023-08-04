CAF Champions League: Ex-Asante Kotoko coach Seydou Zerbo advises Medeama ahead of Remo Stars clash

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Seydou Zerbo believes Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama have what it takes to compete in Africa.

However, the Burkinabe trainer has advised the Mauve and Yellow to strengthen their defence ahead of the game against Remo Stars.

According Zerbo, who face Medeama twice in the league, the defence of Medeama needs to improve to succeed in Africa.

“I played against Medeama and defeated them by 1-0 at their home ground and during the second match we (Kotoko) lost to them Kumasi and so I know their team. I think they deserve the title for me. In Ghana I think there are first five teams who are on the same level and what separate these teams are the level of determination and management and Medeama have a lot of players who play with so much determination," Zerbo told Kumasi-based Fox FM.

“These five teams I am talking about are Medeama , Aduana , Bechem , Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.

“However I must say that they need to strengthen their team in order to do well in the Champions League. In terms of their defence , they must add more quality because I see that their defence is not that strong.

"When we lost against them in Kumasi you could see that we created many chances but our attackers failed to convert and so If Medeama is to meet a team in Africa with sharp attackers , they will be in a big trouble. That is why I believe they need to add more quality defenders for their African campaign”

“In midfield and attack they have to add more experienced players who can perform well in a top competition like the CAF Champions League," he concluded.

Medeama will host Remo Stars in Ghana on the weekend of August 18-20 before travelling to Nigeria for the second leg.