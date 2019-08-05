CAF Champions League: Fatawu, Yacouba missing as Kotoko name squad for Kano Pillars clash

Asante Kotoko coach Kjetil Zachariassen has named a 23-man squad for their CAF Champions League first leg clash against Nigerian side Kano Pillars.

The squad will leave Kumasi for Accra on Monday before continuing their journey to Nigeria in midweek.

However, conspicuously missing from the squad are key attackers Sogne Yacouba and Fatawu Safiu.

Safiu was expected to be in the team that will leave for Kano after his trials with Swedish side Helsingborg was truncated because of the amount involved.

Meanwhile, Burkinabe forward Sogne Yacouba is reported to be unfit for the game due to injuries.

The Porcupine Warriors will camp in Accra before departing to Kano on Thursday for the game on August 10.

The two team will then face off again in two weeks time in Kumasi.

Below is the squad travelling to Accra

Goalkeepers: Felix Annan, Kwame Baah, Osei Kwame

Defenders: Samuel Frimpong, Empem Dacosta, Augustine Sefah, Evans Owusu, Patrick Yeboah, Stephen Ayiku Tetteh, Habib Mohammed, Wahab Adams, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

Midfielders: Alexis Didi, Justice Blay, Jordan Opoku, Kelvin Andoh, Augustine Okrah, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Godfred Asiamah, Martin Antwi

Strikers: George Abege, Richard Arthur & Naby Keita