CAF Champions League final: Al Ahly right-back Fathi out of second leg clash against Esperance

Al Ahly's influential right-back Ahmed Fathi will miss Friday's African Champions League final second-leg against Tunisia's Esperance due to an injury he picked up in the first leg, the club said.

Fathi, who had just recovered from injury, was forced to leave the pitch in the 22nd minute of the game, which Ahly won 3-1 at Alexandria's Borg El-Arab Stadium.

"Fathi has a small muscle tear that will prevent him from playing the final in Tunisia," Ahly's doctor Khaled Mahmoud told Egyptian sports website FilGoal.

The 33-year-old has been one of Ahly's key players since joining in 2007, given his versatility. He can operate as a right-back, left-back or defensive midfielder.

Mohamed Hani is likely to replace Fathi in the second leg, which will take place in Rades on Friday.