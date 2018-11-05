GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 05 November 2018
CAF Champions League final: Al Ahly right-back Fathi out of second leg clash against Esperance
Ahly's defender Ahmed Fathi (L) vies for the ball with ES Tunis' defender Houcine Rabii (R) during the CAF Champions League final football match between Egypt's Al-Ahly and Tunisia's ES Tunis at the Borg el-Arab stadium near the Mediterranean city of Alexandria on November 2, 2018 AFP

Al Ahly's influential right-back Ahmed Fathi will miss Friday's African Champions League final second-leg against Tunisia's Esperance due to an injury he picked up in the first leg, the club said.

Fathi, who had just recovered from injury, was forced to leave the pitch in the 22nd minute of the game, which Ahly won 3-1 at Alexandria's Borg El-Arab Stadium.

"Fathi has a small muscle tear that will prevent him from playing the final in Tunisia," Ahly's doctor Khaled Mahmoud told Egyptian sports website FilGoal.

The 33-year-old has been one of Ahly's key players since joining in 2007, given his versatility. He can operate as a right-back, left-back or defensive midfielder.

Mohamed Hani is likely to replace Fathi in the second leg, which will take place in Rades on Friday.

