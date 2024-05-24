CAF Champions League final between Al Ahly and Esperance sells out in two hours

The CAF Champions League second leg final between Al Ahly and EspÃ©rance in Cairo, Egypt, on Saturday, May 25, 2024, sold out in just two hours, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown between two of Africa’s biggest clubs.

The first leg ended 0-0 in Tunis, leaving everything to play for in the second leg. A scoring draw will suffice for EspÃ©rance, while record champions Al Ahly need a win to claim the title.

The high demand for tickets highlights the growing interest in African club football.

Consequently, CAF and Al Ahly have bolstered safety and security measures at Cairo International Stadium.

The final will be broadcast in over 90 countries, including regions such as Sub-Saharan Africa, MENA, Europe, America, and the South Pacific.

Fans worldwide can watch the match in their language across several CAF platforms, with leading broadcasters like beIN Sport, Canal+, and New World TV covering the event.

Al Ahly are unbeaten in their last 19 CAF Champions League matches (W12 D7), with 16 clean sheets and only three goals conceded.

EspÃ©rance are unbeaten in their last five knockout matches (W2 D3), having last kept six consecutive clean sheets in October 2012.

Four-time champions EspÃ©rance aim to win their first title since 2019, while Al Ahly seek to secure an 11th title.