CAF Champions League: Gabonese referee Tanguy Patrice Mebiame to officiate Medeama-Al Ahly clash

Gabonese referee Tanguy Patrice Mebiame has been designated to officiate the upcoming CAF Champions League match between Medeama SC and Al Ahly of Egypt.

At 31 years old, Mebiame will be supported by Elvis Guy Noupue Nguegoue from Cameroon as Assistant Referee I, Urbain Ondo Ndong from Gabon as Assistant Referee II, and Cregue Fleury Moukagni from Gabon as the Fourth Official.

Alhaji Babagana Kalli from Nigeria will serve as the Match Commissioner.

Other officials for the game include Shantali Shuaibu Aminu, Referee Assessor from Nigeria, Nasiru Sarkintudu Jibril, General Coordinator from Nigeria, Sannie Ibrahim Daara, Media Officer from Ghana, and Queen Wutdeama Otarakpo, Security Officer from Nigeria.

The clash between Medeama SC and Al Ahly will take place at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi as the CAF Champions League resumes action following a hiatus due to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The penultimate matches of the group stage are set to kick off this weekend.

Medeama find themselves at the bottom of Group D with 4 points and faces a significant challenge to advance to the next stage of the competition.