CAF Champions League: Ghana FA vice president Mark Addo visits Medema ahead of Remo Stars clash

Ghana Football Association Vice President Mark Addo paid a visit to Medeama SC, the reigning Ghana Premier League champions, ahead of their CAF Champions League preliminary game against Remo Stars of Nigeria

The Mauve and Yellow host the Nigerian side in the first leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on August 19.

The team has been in camp in Cape Coast since earlier this week, and Addo visited the team's training camp to motivate the players ahead of the crucial first leg encounter.

The Tarkwa-based side have engaged in a series of friendly games against domestic and international opponents in order to get in top form ahead of the game.

The Ghana FA Vice president was at the team's training camp to motivate the players ahead of Sunday's clash.

He urged the players to play above themselves as they represent Ghana in this year's competition.

Meanwhile, Remo FC are expected to arrive in Ghana on Friday via a private jet. The team will move straight to the Cape Coast Sports Stadium and hold their mandatory training session on the pitch per the CAF regulations for away teams.

Medeama, fully aware of the significance of the upcoming match, are poised to unleash their full potential.

With an unwavering determination to secure a comprehensive victory on their home turf, they are focused on translating that momentum into success on Nigerian soil.